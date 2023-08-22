Free cheesesteaks for year for first 50 customers at Grand Opening of Original Steaks and Hoagies in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE - You can win free cheesesteaks for a year.

All you have to do is be one of the 50 customers in line during the Grand Opening of the Original Steaks and Hoagies on Friday in Owings Mills.

Everyone who visits the new location at 10450 Owings Mills Boulevard can enter to win big prizes.

The Original Steaks and Hoagies serves authentic Philly Cheesesteaks and Italian Specialty sandwiches.

"Our new location is ready to serve Owings Mills and its surroundings the best Philly cheesesteaks around," owners Marty and Rosanna Ferro said in a statement. "We are excited to bring a brand-new option to the area, but we're also committed to being good neighbors. We look forward to supporting local organizations that work to make Owings Mills the great area it is. We are really looking forward to giving away some free Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks for a year on August 25 and plenty of great prizes all weekend long through August 27."

