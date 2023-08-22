Watch CBS News
Local News

Free cheesesteaks for year for first 50 customers at Grand Opening of Original Steaks and Hoagies in Owings Mills

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday Roundup: August 22, 2023
Your Tuesday Roundup: August 22, 2023 07:54

BALTIMORE - You can win free cheesesteaks for a year.

All you have to do is be one of the 50 customers in line during the Grand Opening of the Original Steaks and Hoagies on Friday in Owings Mills.

Everyone who visits the new location at 10450 Owings Mills Boulevard can enter to win big prizes.

The Original Steaks and Hoagies serves authentic Philly Cheesesteaks and Italian Specialty sandwiches. 

"Our new location is ready to serve Owings Mills and its surroundings the best Philly cheesesteaks around," owners Marty and Rosanna Ferro said in a statement. "We are excited to bring a brand-new option to the area, but we're also committed to being good neighbors. We look forward to supporting local organizations that work to make Owings Mills the great area it is. We are really looking  forward to giving away some free Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks for a year on August 25 and plenty of great prizes all weekend long through August 27."

For more information, visit this website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 7:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.