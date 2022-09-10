Frederick-Middletown football game paused due to fights in stands, school officials say

BALTIMORE -- A high school football game in Frederick was paused Friday night due to fights in the stands, school officials said.

The Middletown High School Knights traveled to Frederick to take on the Cadets of Frederick High School.

The game was paused about after 8 p.m., according to Greg Swatek of the Frederick News-Post, and the delay lasted about 25 minutes as police responded to the school.

Frederick-Middletown game resumes in an empty stadium after a 25-minute delay due to a fan disturbance with a Middletown punt @FrederickSports @frednewspost — Greg Swatek (@greg_swatek) September 10, 2022

The school system said the fights did not involve players or students from the opposing schools, and spectators were told to leave.

Once the stadium was cleared, the game resumed, Frederick County Public Schools said.

"There will be a coordinated investigation between FCPS administration and our law enforcement partners related to this evening's incidents," the school system said. "Appropriate disciplinary actions will be administered to those involved."

Frederick won 42-14.