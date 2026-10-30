Frederick Flying Cows fans show up to set new world record for most people dressed as cows

Moo-ve over, Australia. Frederick County, Maryland is now home to a new world record for the most people dressed as cows.

The Frederick Flying Cows, a professional basketball team, say they set the record during their annual Cowfest last weekend.

The previous record of 1,352 people was set in July 2014 at the Deja Moo Country Fair in Cowaramup, Australia.

This year's Cowfest shattered that number, with 1,902 people dressed as cows, according to organizers.

Last year, the event fell short with just 1,048 participants.

Frederick County, Maryland is now home to a new world record for the most people dressed as cows. Rei Linam

"Frederick… THANK YOU! We did it! 1,902 cows walked through the gates at COWFEST 2026, shattering the previous world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as cows (1,352)!" organizers said on social media. "Now, let's get ready to run it back for year three! We only have one thing left to say… MOO!"

Cowfest was held last Sunday at The Great Frederick Fairgrounds, featuring cows and other animals, live music, local vendors and family-friendly activities.

This was the second year of the event, which raises money for the Mental Health Association of Frederick County.

Visitors were encouraged to wear cow print outfits or purchase an official Flying Cows Cow Onesie.

The Frederick Flying Cows are part of the 94X50 League, which features eight teams across the U.S. Baltimore also has a team, called the Baltimore Rhythm, and there are teams in Virginia and Washington, D.C.