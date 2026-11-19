Five people are facing charges for stealing thousands of dollars worth of Nike merchandise from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Frederick County, the sheriff's office says.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday to a reported theft in progress at the store on Buckeystown Pike in Frederick.

Employees reported multiple suspects fled the store carrying a large quantity of merchandise. The employees said the suspects took off in a white Lincoln Navigator heading toward Holiday Drive.

Deputies arrived on the scene and confirmed thousands of dollars worth of Nike apparel had been stolen, amounting to a felony.

The deputies later spotted the Navigator driving east on I-70. When they tried to stop the vehicle, it continued to flee.

Deputies placed Stop Sticks along the highway and disabled the front driver's side tire. The Navigator then exited I-70 in Mount Airy, where it came to a stop.

Five suspects inside the vehicle were taken into custody, and several were found to have active warrants, the sheriff's office said.

Shantey Cash, 38, Byron Jackson, 36, Antonio Bowman, 43, Dakeara Sanders, 45, and Burrell Jones, 34, all of Baltimore, were each charged with felony theft and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit theft. Jones was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Deputies were able to recover and return the stolen merchandise, valued at nearly $7,400.