Franklin Middle School closing early due to lack of A/C
BALTIMORE -- Franklin Middle School is closing early Thursday due to a lack of air conditioning, Baltimore County Public Schools said.
The school located on Cockeys Mill Road in Reisterstown is closing at 9:45 a.m. because of the issue, Baltimore County Public Schools said.
Temperatures will climb into the 90s Thursday afternoon with heat index values expected to hit the triple digits.
