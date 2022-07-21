Watch CBS News
Franklin Middle School closing early due to lack of A/C

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Franklin Middle School is closing early Thursday due to a lack of air conditioning, Baltimore County Public Schools said.

The school located on Cockeys Mill Road in Reisterstown is closing at 9:45 a.m. because of the issue, Baltimore County Public Schools said.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s Thursday afternoon with heat index values expected to hit the triple digits.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 9:09 AM

