Measles exposure warning issued in Maryland, fourth within past two weeks

Another measles exposure notification has been issued by the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), the fourth announcement within the past two weeks.

Officials say a Washington, D.C. resident visited the Maryland location listed below while infectious on April 24, 2026:

New Hampshire Business Center, 6495 New Hampshire Ave., Hyattsville, from 12 - 6:30 p.m.

Anyone who visited the business center or any of the locations listed by D.C. Health may have been exposed.

The MDH urges Maryland residents to monitor for symptoms, check exposure times, and ensure their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination status is up to date.

Last week, two Baltimore-area residents were reported to have contracted measles after traveling out of state, according to the MDH. As of April 24, 2026, the source of the exposure was unknown.

For a list of locations, including times and dates that the infected persons may have traveled to, click here.

According to the MDH, there is no known connection between this case and previous cases reported by the State Health Department in 2026.