Fourth of July celebration will return to Baltimore's Inner Harbor, partnered with Cherry Hill festival

The annual Baltimore City Fourth of July Celebration will return to the Inner Harbor on July 4, in collaboration with the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival.

The show at the Inner Harbor will start at 6 p.m., which will include local performances at the Harbor Amphitheater. A dazzling fireworks display will begin around 9:30 p.m.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says the best spots to watch the fireworks show are at the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, and Harbor East.

You can also get a good glimpse of the fireworks show in the Cherry Hill community, where the annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival will be held from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m.

"Every summer, Baltimoreans look forward to the Fourth of July at the Waterfront, which always delivers some of the best fireworks in the country and entertainment for the whole family," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who will make his way through the Inner Harbor on a kayak.

What's the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival?

This will be the ninth Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival, held at Middle Branch Park. There will be live music all day, food trucks, vendors, and exhibits.

This year, there will be a drone show that coincides with the Inner Harbor fireworks.

"If you are looking for great music, great food, great time, and a great drone show to go along with the great fireworks show we are having at the Inner Harbor, make your way down to Cherry Hill," Mayor Scott said. "We have something for everybody to do and to do safely."

The family-friendly event is free and open to people of all ages. For more information, visit this website.

Tribute to Black history

Novasha Daya, the co-founder of Youth Resiliency Institute and co-director of the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival, said the theme of this year's festival is "It's Still About Freedom."

She added that the theme is a tribute to Black history and cultural preservation.

"This year's festival theme serves as a powerful tribute to cultural preservation and artistic expression," Daya said. "Since its inception, the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival has championed the preservation of Black history."