Four minors arrested for car break-ins, vehicle theft in Crofton

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Four minors, between the ages of 14 and 16, were arrested after a stolen SUV crashed into a parked car early Thursday in Crofton, according to police.

Anne Arundel County Police responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of Parkridge Circle for a report of four suspicious subjects looking into vehicles.

Police caught them in the act of stealing from cars before they attempted to drive away in a stolen Hyundai SUV, which struck a parked car.

After taking off on foot, three of the minors were found in a suspicious car. Two adults were arrested after a handgun with an obliterated serial number was located, police said.

The fourth minor was found hiding under a nearby vehicle.

