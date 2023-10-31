Four buildings damaged by two-alarm fire in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A two-alarm fire damaged a vacant house and extended to three other buildings in West Baltimore on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were altered to the fire around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Only one of the buildings was being lived in at that time, and the occupant of that home was not there when the flames erupted, fire officials said.

Their house was only moderately damaged by the fire's flames, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in under an hour.

No one was injured by the flames, fire officials said.