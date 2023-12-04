Four arrested after stealing vehicle and fleeing to Carver Vocational Technical High School
BALTIMORE -- Four individuals were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing to Carver Vocational Technical High School, Baltimore Police said Monday.
Police said one of the suspects was arrested after entering the school, while the other three were arrested outside.
No other information is available at this time.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
