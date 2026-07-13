Family and friends celebrate life of former WJZ reporter Stan Saunders at funeral

Friends and family gathered on Monday to celebrate the life of former WJZ reporter and sports anchor Stan Saunders, who died on Friday, June 26. He was 72 years old.

Saunders' funeral was held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Baltimore.

He retired from WJZ in 2013 after 25 years. Those who worked with Saunders said he had the gift to turn a phrase, and his beautiful baritone could be heard calling games for the Baltimore Orioles and Morgan State Bears.

"He was truly beloved in our newsroom," WJZ stated. "Stan had a way with words. More than that, he had a presence you could feel. When Stan was in the newsroom, you knew it; his energy, humor, and spirit made us all better."

Saunders spent his later years teaching at Johns Hopkins and Towson universities. He later became a substitute teacher at Edmonson Westside High and Loch Raven Tech.

"Stan made us feel joyful, positive, and loved every day we had the great privilege of knowing and working with him," WJZ Anchor Denise Koch said.

Saunders was the founder of the nonprofit Baltimore Academy of Sports and Entertainment, which was implemented into the Baltimore City Public School System in 2020.

Saunders was also a longtime staple on Baltimore TV screens, working for WJZ until 2013.