Former Wicomico County Deputy charged with rape of person in custody

BALTIMORE -- A Wicomico County deputy has been charged with the rape of a person in custody last week in Salisbury, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Steven Abreu, 30, is charged with second-degree rape, false imprisonment, sexual contact while a person is in law enforcement custody and three counts of misconduct in office, among related charges.

Abreu, who had been with the agency for less than a year, has been fired as a result of the investigation, officials said.

Steven Victor Abreu, 30 Wicomico County Sheriff's Office

The incident allegedly happened Wednesday 100 Block of West Dagsboro Road. A complaint was filed Sunday and the matter was "immediately assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division," officials said.

After interviews with witnesses and consultation with the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, officials said Abreu was taken into custody. He is now held without bond.

Abreu is expected to have a bond hearing before a District Court Judge on Monday.

An investigation into the incident is open and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Kirkpatrick with the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.