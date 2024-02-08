Watch CBS News
Former Ravens QB Joe Flacco named 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl-winning quarterback was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Flacco joined the Cleveland Browns in December and led the team to the playoffs.

He went 4-1 in the regular season and helped the Browns finish second in the AFC North. Cleveland earned the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs.

Flacco passed for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in a little less than two months.

"I'm honored to be up here," Flacco said. "Big thanks to the city of Cleveland. I want to say thank you to my teammates for welcoming me in at that time. I want to say thank you for the city for making me feel at home."

Flacco led the Ravens to the championship in Super Bowl XLVII, and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

