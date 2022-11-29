Watch CBS News
Sports

Former Ravens' guard Marshal Yanda to be inducted into team's Ring of Honor

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - When Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh remembers offensive guard Marshal Yanda, his work ethic is the first thing that comes to mind.

Yanda, according to Harbaugh, went by the two mottos "Do your job" and "Embrace the grind."

Yanda also reportedly was tased for $600.

"When you are about 'do your job' and 'embrace the grind,' and those are your two mottos, and you take taser shots, you are destined for greatness. I love the guy," Harbaugh said.

On Sunday, Yanda will become the 21st Raven to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

 The Ravens (7-4) play the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday on WJZ.

Yanda was selected out of Iowa in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

The eight-time Pro Bowler played all 13 seasons with the Ravens before his retirement in 2020.

Yanda was a member of the Super Bowl XLVII champions.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 6:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.