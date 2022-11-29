Former Ravens' guard Marshal Yanda to be inducted into team's Ring of Honor

BALTIMORE - When Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh remembers offensive guard Marshal Yanda, his work ethic is the first thing that comes to mind.

Yanda, according to Harbaugh, went by the two mottos "Do your job" and "Embrace the grind."

Yanda also reportedly was tased for $600.

"When you are about 'do your job' and 'embrace the grind,' and those are your two mottos, and you take taser shots, you are destined for greatness. I love the guy," Harbaugh said.

On Sunday, Yanda will become the 21st Raven to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

The Ravens (7-4) play the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday on WJZ.

Yanda was selected out of Iowa in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

The eight-time Pro Bowler played all 13 seasons with the Ravens before his retirement in 2020.

Yanda was a member of the Super Bowl XLVII champions.