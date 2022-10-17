Former Orioles stars one step away from World Series

The Baltimore Orioles took a giant leap in the right direction this season, earning a winning record for the first time since 2016.

Some experts believe they were a year ahead of their rebuild, meaning next season should be special for Baltimore baseball fans.

However, while they wait their turn, two former Orioles star sluggers are one series away from a World Series appearance.

Manny Machado - third baseman for the San Diego Padres - is playing in the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Beloved first baseman/designated hitter Trey Mancini - now with the Houston Astros - will play either Cleveland or the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Machado was drafted by the Orioles and made his debut in 2012. He won two gold gloves and went to three all-star games in seven seasons in Baltimore.

He batted .283 with 14 home runs and 71 RBIs in 2013; .286 with 35 home runs and 86 RBIs in 2015; .294 with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs in 2016; .256 with .33 home runs and 95 RBIs in 2017; and .313 with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs in 2018.

He was traded to the Las Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and helped the Dodgers get to the World Series. Prior to the 2019 season, Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres.

Mancini was drafted by the Orioles in 2013 and made his team debut in 2016.

He batted .291 with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs in 2019. The following year, he left spring training and was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

After chemotherapy and treatment in Baltimore, he returned in 2021 and posted a .256 batting average with 21 home runs and 71 RBIs, and was named American League Comeback Player of the Year.

He was traded to the Houston Astros on Aug. 1.

The Orioles (83-79) went through some challenging years, but finally see light at the end of the tunnel.

They have Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson - once among the top prospects in baseball. They also have prized pitching prospects in Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall.