Former mayor in Prince George's County arrested on child pornography charges

BALTIMORE -- Joel Biermann, the former mayor of University Park in Prince George's County, is being held without bond on 28 charges related to the possession and distribution of child sex abuse material.

Prince George's County police say the FBI Baltimore office has been investigating since March and found 46-year-old Biermann was allegedly trading explicit photos of children for money.

Those alleged transactions between 2021 and 2024 would have occurred while Biermann was serving on the University Park Town Council and as mayor.

"We are grateful that Mr. Biermann will remain in custody following today's bond hearing," Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said. "The allegations and evidence seized during the execution of the search warrant are both repugnant and extremely disturbing. Additionally, they serve as proof that he is a continued danger to the community. During the hearing, the judge acknowledged the 'stark and startling' charges and ordered the defendant remain held without bond. I want to thank Assistant State's Attorney, Nina Newman for her detailed arguments that Biermann posed a serious threat and danger to the public, and that no conditions of release were appropriate under the circumstances – citing the internet as his 'weapon of choice' to victimize our children."