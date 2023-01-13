Former Maryland delegate accused of misusing state funds pleads guilty to misconduct

BALTIMORE — Richard K. Impallaria, a Maryland State Delegate, has pled guilty to misconduct, the Maryland State Prosecutor's office announced Friday.

Impallaria is accused of misappropriating state funds for nearly a decade, using money for his "district office," which was actually a building next to his long-time personal cottage.

The facility was not used for legislative purposes, but rather to store Del. Impalaria's personal belongings, the prosecutor's office said. They also added that Impallaria did not pay any rent for his neighboring cottage.

The General Assembly paid nearly twice as much rent for Impallaria's "district office" as any other tenant in the neighborhood, a total which accumulated to $92,800 between July 2012 and May 31, 2022, prosecutors said Friday.