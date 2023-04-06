Watch CBS News
Former Gunpowder Falls State Park manager acquitted of rape and assault charges

By Dennis Valera

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Former Gunpowder Falls State Park Manager Michael Browning was acquitted of rape and assault charges after the jury deliberated for more than a day in a trial involving two former park employees.

Browning was only found guilty of a fourth-degree sexual offense charge.

After five days of testimony and evidence, the 72-year-old man is able to walk away free.

Browning was arrested back in September for raping and assaulting a woman he worked with at Gunpowder Falls State Park. By the time a grand jury indicted him a month later, a second accuser came forward.

WJZ learned both are now Baltimore County police officers.

Browning was charged with nine counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense.

Opening statements were heard on March 30 following two days of jury selection.

Closing arguments were made on Wednesday before jurors were given their instructions.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 11:54 AM

