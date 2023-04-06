Former Gunpowder Falls State Park manager acquitted of rape and assault charges
BALTIMORE -- Former Gunpowder Falls State Park Manager Michael Browning was acquitted of rape and assault charges after the jury deliberated for more than a day in a trial involving two former park employees.
Browning was only found guilty of a fourth-degree sexual offense charge.
After five days of testimony and evidence, the 72-year-old man is able to walk away free.
Browning was arrested back in September for raping and assaulting a woman he worked with at Gunpowder Falls State Park. By the time a grand jury indicted him a month later, a second accuser came forward.
WJZ learned both are now Baltimore County police officers.
Browning was charged with nine counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense.
Opening statements were heard on March 30 following two days of jury selection.
Closing arguments were made on Wednesday before jurors were given their instructions.
