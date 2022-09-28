Man charged in rape and assault while park manager for Gunpowder Falls State Park

BALTIMORE -- A 71-year-old man has been arrested in the rape and assault of a person while he was a park manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.

Detectives detailed to the Baltimore County Police Department's Special Victims Unit charged Michael Browning with second-degree rape and second-degree assault on Tuesday, police said.

The detectives determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, according to authorities.

Browning was employed by the Maryland Park Service at the time of the assaults, police said.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department declined to say whether the victim was employed by the Maryland Park Service or Gunpowder Falls State Park.

Brown is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the assaults or who knows of other potential victims should contact investigators at 410-887-2223.