New witness takes stand, discusses investigation into former state park manager accused of rape

TOWSON — A new witness took the stand in the rape trial of 72-year-old Michael Browning. The former longtime Gunpowder Falls State Park manager is accused of raping two former co-workers on park property.

Initially, the first accuser was expected to return to the stand to finish her cross examination by Browning's attorney, Gary Bernstein. But, due to "unforeseen circumstances," Baltimore County Police Sgt. Jeffrey Mickle was instead called to the stand.

While on the stand, Assistant State's Attorney Brian Botts played the video showing Mickle's initial interview when Browning was arrested in September. Browning was later indicted by a grand jury a month later on 27 counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense charges.

Charging documents provided a first glipse of what Baltimore County Police called an admission by Browning. In a controlled call recorded by police, the victim said to Browning, "There were some times in our relationship that I didn't want sex, and I know I've brought this up to you before."

Browning allegedly replied, "Yes, yes, yes."

About eight hours after that phone call, law enforcement officers served an arrest warrant and Browning was brought into Baltimore County Police headquarters for questioning.

In the interview's recording, Browning initially denied his sexual relationship with the first accuser.

"We have not had sex," he said to Mickle and another officer in the room.

"I beg to differ with that." Mickle replied.

As the interview continued, Browning asked what the warrant was for. After learning it was rape charges, he said, "Rape? Rape? Rape? I never raped that girl." He'd later add, "I was consensual as hell."

When confronted about his answers during the controlled call, Browning said, "I don't remember that. Honest to God."

Another officer in the room replied to his reaction with "that makes no sense."

During the interview, Browning claimed the first accuser contacted him for sex often. Also, he claimed that she invited him to see her and the second accuser have sex.

Browning also denied having a personal sexual relationship with the second accuser.

In his questions to Mickle on the stand, Bernstein asked about the controlled call. He asked about possible coercion and questioning how Mickle could know Browning was admitting to the rapes.

Mickle stressed there was no coercion and that Browning's answers spoke for themselves.

The trial resumes Monday, the first accuser is expected to return to the stand.