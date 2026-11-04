Former Gilman School chaplain sentenced for sexually abusing boy in 1970s

A priest and former chaplain and religion teacher at Baltimore's Gilman School pleaded guilty and was sentenced for sexually abusing a young boy in the 1970s, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced Wednesday.

Laurence LaPointe, 81, of Putnam, Connecticut, received a three-year sentence, all suspended, and five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to a fourth-degree sex offense and common law assault.

As part of his probation, LaPointe is prohibited from having direct contact with children younger than 18 or contacting the victim. He must also undergo a psychosexual evaluation and follow any recommended treatment.

"Those who were sexually assaulted as children continue to carry the burden of that trauma long after they reach adulthood," Brown said. "No matter how much time passes, we will help lift that weight off survivors' shoulders and hold accountable anyone who abuses a position of trust to inflict such devastating harm on our children."

Abuse occurred while LaPointe worked at Gilman School

In the mid-1970s, LaPointe was a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Norwich but was temporarily assigned to Gilman School, where he served as a chaplain and religion teacher.

According to court records, LaPointe met the victim, who was a middle school student at the time, at Gilman.

In approximately 1976 or 1977, LaPointe invited the boy to his on-campus apartment above the gymnasium to play chess.

Court records say LaPointe convinced the boy to play "strip chess." During the game, LaPointe fondled the boy's genitals in his bedroom.

He then told the boy the encounter was something special between them and instructed him not to tell anyone, according to court records. LaPointe was in his early 30s at the time.

Victim delivers statement in court

The victim attended the guilty plea hearing and delivered a victim impact statement, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Prosecutors said the victim described the difficulty of disclosing the abuse and his decision to come forward.

"My desire for privacy could no longer outweigh my desire to see him held accountable," the victim said.

He also called on LaPointe to acknowledge any other misconduct and take responsibility without forcing other potential victims to endure lengthy investigations or trials.

"I hope his admission of guilt today marks the beginning of a much larger process of honesty and accountability," the victim said.

"If there are others, and if he has even an ounce of dignity left in him, or perhaps a shred of that original purpose that led him to the seminary, then he owes them that truth."

The victim closed his statement by reflecting on the nearly five decades he had carried the burden of the abuse.

"Today, finally, after nearly 50 years, the heavy burden of his actions and the lasting harm he has caused, passes from me to its rightful place," he said. "From this day forward, it is Laurence LaPointe's obligation to bear the weight of what he did to an innocent child."