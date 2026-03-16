An 81-year-old Connecticut pastor has been indicted on charges in Maryland that he sexually abused a child at the Gilman School in the 1970s.

Court records show Laurence LaPointe was indicted late last month on charges of third-degree sex offense for allegedly abusing a child under age 14 on the North Baltimore school campus sometime between July 1976 and May 1977. A second count charges abuse of a minor.

This story by Justin Fenton continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Former Gilman School chaplain charged with 1970s child sex abuse