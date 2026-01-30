Former delegate Daniel Cox files to run for Maryland Governor again

Republican Daniel Cox, a former Maryland State Delegate, has filed his entry to run for governor of Maryland.

The Maryland Board of Elections posted Cox's candidacy on its website on Friday.

This will be his second attempt to defeat the current Maryland governor, Wes Moore, after losing to him during the 2022 general election.

According to WJZ's media partner, The Baltimore Banner, in 2022, Moore received twice as many votes as Cox, 65% to 32%.

During his time as a delegate from 2019 to 2023, Cox served both Carroll and Frederick Counties.