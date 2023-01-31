Former Delaware Correctional Officer indicted after K9 confined in hot car found dead

BALTIMORE - A former Delaware Correctional Officer and K9 handler was indicted on charges in the death of 4-year-old K9, Lux.

Darrel Wiley, 45, was indicted on three charges, including a felony for recklessly confining and causing the death of a four-year-old law enforcement animal.

Wiley is accused of leaving K9 Lux confined and unattended in an official vehicle while on duty at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center for more than four hours in September 2022.

Temperatures that day reached a high of more than 80 degrees, according to officials. When Wiley returned to his car, he found Lux dead.

DCRPT's investigation revealed Wiley's misconduct was not new: from June to September of 2022, he was found to have repeatedly left Lux confined in his vehicle.

"We find these stories so viscerally disturbing not only because we care for the animals, but because we struggle to understand their abusers' actions," said Attorney General Jennings. "For most of us, to be human is to be humane. We all recognize that dogs are completely dependent on us and that owning one is a responsibility — above all else a responsibility to keep it safe. Children understand that fact. The law understands it, too. And figures of authority should understand it better than anyone."

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, daytime temperatures in a parked vehicle can increase by more 40 degrees in just one hour. Over this period of time, Lux was left confined in the car for as long as eight hours.

Immediately after K9 Lux's death the Delaware Department of Correction placed Wiley on administrative leave, initiated an internal investigation, and contacted Animal Welfare investigators to conduct an independent investigation.

Wiley is no longer employed by the Delaware Department of Correction.