Former police captain in Maryland sentenced for misconduct in office after assaulting female officer

A former police captain in Maryland was sentenced for misconduct in office after assaulting a female officer, according to the State Prosecutor's Office.

Former Cumberland Police Captain James Burt was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation, court officials said. He resigned from his role with the Cumberland Police Department (CPD).

Burt began serving as an officer with CPD in 2003 and served as captain between 2021 and 2026, court documents show.

In his plea agreement, Burt admitted that, on several occasions, he walked up to a female police officer who had joined the department in 2024 and applied pain to her pressure points without warning, court officials said. He admitted to carrying out this behavior at least through April 2025.

According to court documents, Burt served as a supervisor to the female officer.

Court officials explained that pain compliance pressure points target sensitive nerve bundles. The method is often used to get a suspect to comply during an arrest. The tactic is taught to officers during defense training, which Burt attended as an officer.

According to court documents, Burt applied pressure points to the officer's body, including behind her ear and on her hands.

Burt also admitted that in April 2025, he approached and kissed the neck of the female officer in a sensual manner and without her consent as she passed him in a stairwell, according to court officials.

During his sentencing hearing, Judge Timothy Finan said, "It's curious that someone with the skills Mr. Burt has would show such poor judgment…he showed a lack of judgment on at least one occasion, likely more."