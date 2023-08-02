Former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn convicted on child pornography charges

BALTIMORE - The former mayor of College Park pleaded guilty to 140 counts of child pornography.

Patrick Wojahn was arrested on March 2, just hours after he resigned as the city's mayor.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20.

In February 2023, the Prince George's County Police Department were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that suspected child pornography had been distributed by someone in the county. The police department opened an investigation which led to Wojahn, who is now convicted on a host of child pornography charges.

"This is a horrific case," said Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "I am truly pleased that Mr. Wojahn has pled guilty and accepted responsibility for his actions and these horrendous crimes. As a former elected official, the College Park community put its faith and support in him to serve each resident and their best interests. Instead, he let them down in a most disgraceful way. I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to our police department and national partners for their diligent work and relentless efforts in investigating and pursuing the leads that brought us to this point. Our children are both precious and vulnerable, deserving of the utmost protection. The tragedy of them being preyed upon in cases like this cannot be understated. I want families in Prince George's County to rest assured, that we will continue to exhaust every possible effort to ensure their safety and well-being."

Wojahn had been the mayor of College Park since 2015 before his arrest.