Former Baltimore County soccer coach indicted on more counts of child sexual abuse

A former soccer coach in Baltimore County who was previously arrested on multiple counts of child sex abuse has been indicted on multiple additional charges.

According to court records obtained by CBS News Baltimore, Roberto Garcia of Reisterstown, Maryland, has been indicted on six additional felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor, and two additional charges of third degree attempted sexual offense of a individual who is physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.

Garcia was previously arrested on four counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, three counts of indent exposure to a minor, two counts of displaying obscene material to a minor and one count of continuously sexually abusing a minor.

Police said an extensive investigation was conducted by detectives assigned to the Baltimore County Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit (CACU) before the warrant was issued in June. Garcia was first arrested in early August.

"Since January of 2026, Baltimore County detectives have received multiple reports of alleged sexual misconduct involving Garcia and male juveniles between the ages of 10 and 15," said police in a statement provided to CBS News Baltimore.

Garcia had been a soccer coach for "multiple private organizations" the statement said and from 2017-2020 he coached soccer at Perry Hall High School. An Instagram post from last year showed he also coached at the Pipeline Soccer Club.

Charging describe alleged abuse

In the initial charging documents, details of the sexual abuse are made public and they involved two boys who were 13 years-old at the time.

According to the charging documents, some of the allegations occurred when Garcia was traveling with the team.

The first victim told police that Garcia allegedly touched him inappropriately when they were in Florida for a tournament. The actions allegedly continued when they were back in Maryland at a Chipotle restaurant, where Garcia allegedly tried to bribe the victim with food if he touched himself.

The documents also alleged similar incidents happened during a team trip to Pennsylvania, where Garcia allegedly showed the victim pornography and pressured him to masturbate in front of him.

Another player allegedly Garcia offered him money to take his pants off during a trip to Seattle.

Garcia's next court appearance is set for September 11.