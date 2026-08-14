Baltimore County man arrested for multiple counts of sexual abuse

A Baltimore County man was been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

The man, 30-year-old Roberto Carlos Huezo Garcia, is from Reisterstown, Maryland.

Garcia faces four counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, three counts of indecent exposure to a minor, two counts of displaying obscene material to a minor and one count of continuously sexually abusing a minor, according to court documents obtained by CBS News Baltimore.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department, Jasmine Fleet, told our media partner, the Baltimore Banner, that officers received a warrant for Garcia on June 30, and he was detained on Wednesday. He was held without bond, which was upheld in a bail bond review hearing on Thursday.