Former caregiver sentenced for assaults at Maryland daycare

A former daycare worker was sentenced to 18 months in prison for assaulting three children at the Kiddie Academy of Kent Island in Queen Anne's County, prosecutors said.

Wendy Jones, 58, of Easton, pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to three counts of second-degree assault.

On Sept. 25, a judge imposed three consecutive 10-year sentences, suspending all but six months on each count.

The assaults were captured on the daycare's surveillance footage. Jones will also serve three years of supervised probation and complete 50 hours of community service after her release.

Investigation and arrest

Investigators from the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office received a report Feb. 20 that a child had been physically assaulted at the daycare.

Police reviewed hours of surveillance footage and found video evidence of Jones committing the assault, the sheriff's office said. Further review uncovered assaults involving two additional children.

All three children were younger than 2, according to police.

Jones was arrested the next day, Feb. 21.

"Parents place their trust in those who care for our most vulnerable, our children," Sheriff Gary Hofmann said. "When that trust is broken, it sends a profound shock through the community."

