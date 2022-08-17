Former C.P. Crane Generating Station to be imploded Friday, fire department says

BALTIMORE -- The former C.P. Crane Generating Station in Bowleys Quarters will be imploded on Friday, weather permitting, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The implosion is scheduled for 8 a.m.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources police will secure the area around the former plant starting about 6:30 a.m., closing Seneca Creek to boat traffic between Seneca Point and Carroll Island. And Carroll Island Road will be closed at Seneca Park Road, the fire department said.

Forsite Development, Inc., a North Carolina-based company specializing in redeveloping industrial sites, acquired the coal power plant and 153-acre site last October, according to a post on its website.

The company said it is fully responsible for decommissioning the plant and environmental remediation of the facility.

At the time of the deal, Forsite said it is weighing options for the plot, such as turning the land into a renewable energy provider, data center or high-density housing.

According to a story last month in The Avenue News, Forsite executives presented a plan for 285 residential units and an athletic field.

Firefighters and hazmat crews contained a "difficult" blaze at the plant last month after titanium machinery in the now-defunct facility caught fire.