Crews battle 'difficult' titanium fire in Middle River
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are battling an ongoing titanium machine fire Tuesday morning in Middle River, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Officials said titanium burns at "very high temps and is difficult to extinguish."
Crews were still on the scene at 11:30 a.m. at the 1000 block of Carroll Island Road, officials said.
No injuries have been reported.
