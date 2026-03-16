Former Baltimore County school worker convicted of sex crime involving student

A former school employee in Baltimore County was convicted of a sex crime involving a 17-year-old student, the Baltimore Banner reports.

Donovan Michaud, 30, was arrested in July 2025 and was charged with multiple counts of fourth-degree sex offenses. Michaud pleaded not guilty to the charges. Michaud worked as a building services worker.

However, Michaud's lawyer and the prosecutor agreed to a summary of the facts in the case, according to the Banner. The attorney then argued that Michaud should be acquitted because he did not meet the definition of a person in a position of authority under the law.

The judge denied the request, and Michaud was given a one-year suspended sentence and was ordered to spend three years on supervised probation.

Michaud has two children, ages 3 and 1. He is no longer employed by Baltimore County schools, the Banner reports.

Investigation into sex offenses by teacher

A 17-year-old student at Overlea High School told police that she and Michaud exchanged inappropriate photos and had sexual relations inside a classroom, according to charging documents.

A social worker had received permission from the student's mother to search the girl's laptop, where a lengthy conversation was found between the student and Michaud on the Discord App.

Documents said that police said Michaud talked with the student about the school and the CPS investigation. Michaud then told the student that "he would be the one getting in real trouble."

Michaud then the social worker and her supervisor that he met the student while cleaning her school after school hours, documents revealed.

Police said that after Michaud and the student found "some common interests," they became intimate, and agreed to meet up in one of the classrooms after school one day.

Michaud said he felt like he abused his power by being a school employee and engaging in a sexual relationship with the student at the school, according to police. He also acknowledged that he told the student in a note not to get him into trouble and to get rid of the conversations that took place between them.