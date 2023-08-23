Former Baltimore Blast GM charged with theft of hundred of thousands from indoor soccer team

Former Baltimore Blast GM charged with theft of indoor soccer team

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Blast general manager Gianni Tumminello was facing six counts of theft.

Tumminello, according to court documents obtained by WJZ, is accused of stealing between $177,000 and $450,000 from the team.

The alleged thefts happened between January 1, 2023 and April 22, 2023.

The Blast is an indoor soccer team that plays its home games in Baltimore County.

Tumminello reportedly left the team in April.

According to charging documents, if convicted, Tumminello could face up to 60 years in prison.