Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Baltimore Blast GM charged with theft of hundred of thousands from indoor soccer team

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Blast GM charged with theft of indoor soccer team
Former Baltimore Blast GM charged with theft of indoor soccer team 00:24

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Blast general manager Gianni Tumminello was facing six counts of theft.

Tumminello, according to court documents obtained by WJZ, is accused of stealing between $177,000 and $450,000 from the team.

 The alleged thefts happened between January 1, 2023 and April 22, 2023.

The Blast is an indoor soccer team that plays its home games in Baltimore County.

Tumminello reportedly left the team in April.

According to charging documents, if convicted, Tumminello could face up to 60 years in prison.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 7:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.