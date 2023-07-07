Former Anne Arundel County teacher accused of raping, sexually abusing students held without bond

BALTIMORE -- An Annapolis District Court Judge ordered a former Anne Arundel County Public Schools teacher to remain in custody without bond, following accusations he raped and sexually abused two of his students.

Karl Walls, 27, appeared in court virtually Friday for a bond hearing. During the hearing, the judge cited the nature of the charges and public safety concerns for his decision.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ Friday detail the relationships Walls had with a 16-year-old and 17-year-old student. Both were students in his classes this past school year at Northeast High School in Pasadena.

Walls is charged with second-degree rape, cause to ingest bodily fluids, perverted practice, sexual solicitation of a minor, sex abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sex offense of a person of authority (4 counts), second-degree assault (three counts), dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and second-degree assault.

The school district said Walls was initially a special education teaching assistant for three years before becoming a special education co-teacher during the 2022-2023 school year.

Walls was transferred in May to a position away from the school where he had no contact with students pending the outcome of the investigation.

In charging documents, the 16-year-old victim said her relationship with Walls started in January, while the 17-year-old victim said hers started in April.

In both cases, the victims said Walls reached out to them on Instagram. One of the victims, in the documents, said things started off "sweet," but would escalate sexually, saying Walls would ask things like, "When was the last time you had sex."

Both victims said Walls asked for nude pictures of themselves and, in response, Walls would send videos of himself masturbating.

The allegations cover incidents on and off campus. In one instance off campus, described in the documents, the 16-year-old victim said Walls grabbed her throat, kissed her, then "he pulled a knife out from the center console and placed it near her thigh at which point he told her, 'Maybe I'll use it.'"

Walls pressured both victims to keep things quiet, according to the documents. One of the victims said, "Mr. Walls told her to keep it a secret because what he was doing was wrong and no one should know what they are doing."

After Friday's hearing off camera, Walls' attorney Peter O'Neill said he was disappointed with the judge's decision -- given Walls' lack of criminal record and that he would've gone home with his parents.

During Friday's hearing, it was revealed Walls' parents told authorities he suffers from mental health conditions. Also, one of the victims had filed a protective order against Walls last month.