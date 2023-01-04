Former Annapolis police officer pleads guilty for failing to investigate sexual assault allegations

BALTIMORE - A former Annapolis police officer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to misconduct in office for failing to investigate sexual assault allegations.

Gwyenne Tavel Jr. was sentenced to probation before judgment with three years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

According to the Statement of Facts in support of the plea, while working at the Annapolis Police Department, then Corporal Tavel received a complaint dating back to August 2018 where a young woman reported being raped.

The report said Tavel failed to communicate with the victim and notify her of the closure of her case. He then used his supervisory position to indicate that the closure of her case was related to her being "uncooperative" despite having not answering her calls or speaking to her in over two years.