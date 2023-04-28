The 2023 draft and the Ravens revolution 2.0

BALTIMORE — Boston College receiver Zay Flowers waited patiently for his phone to light up while he sat in the players' room at the N.F.L. Draft in Kansas City.

As names were announced, Flowers knew that if he was still available when the Ravens made their selection at number-22, he would be headed to Baltimore. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had told him so.

When Flowers' phone eventually lit up, he saw "410" as the incoming call and knew it was true: the Ravens were drafting him with the number-22 pick and he was headed to Baltimore to join what Flowers calls an "elite" offense.

"It's going to get scary if I got Lamar (Jackson), Odell Beckham, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and J.K. Dobbins in the backfield," Flowers told Sirius-XM radio after he was picked by the Ravens.

The addition of Zay Flowers came just hours after the announcement that the Ravens had signed Jackson to a five-year contract extension. Odell Beckham was added two weeks prior, and all will work under the guidance of newly hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Harbaugh said after the completion of the first round of the draft, "We really upgraded our offense."

Whether it's a "scary" offense, as Flowers described it, is to be determined. But at the very least, it has to be a better, more pass-efficient offense that's no longer rated near the bottom of the league and can be counted on to help the Ravens win playoff games.

It's the Ravens' attempt at a new "revolution." Rewind to 2019 when Jackson began his first full season as a starting QB and the Ravens declared their offense to be "revolutionary" by league standards. Jackson's dynamic skills were unlike those of any QB the N.F.L. had seen.

In 2019, Jackson and the Ravens broke rushing records that had stood for 50 years. The QB led the league with 36 touchdown passes, the Ravens finished with a 14-2 record and Jackson was voted unanimous Most Valuable Player. Revolutionary, indeed, until the playoffs.

The revolution sputtered in the post-season. While the Ravens ran wild from September through December each season, winning a whopping 74% of regular season games, their offense froze up in January: just one playoff win in Lamar's five years as the primary signal caller.

Hard-hitting, hard-nosed football (i.e. running the ball) may seem to resonate in blue-collar Baltimore but winning in playoff games (ultimately winning the Super Bowl) is what matters. Success in modern pro football is rooted in the team's ability to pass the ball. That's where the Ravens have been lacking.

The Ravens ranked 2nd last in the AFC in passing yards in 2022 and dead last in all the N.F.L. in 2020. In that time, Patrick Mahomes lit up the scoreboard in Kansas City's three Super Bowl seasons. The Cincinnati Bengals rose to the top of the AFC North with QB Joe Burrow's lethal passing attack to a talented receiver group. Prolific passers also emerged, with Justin Herbert as QB of the L.A. Chargers and Tua Tagavailoa as QB in Miami.

It's time for the Ravens to join the N.F.L. air raid. Lamar Jackson received a new $260 million dollar contract because the Ravens believe he's more than a ball carrier. They believe he can throw the ball at a level that puts the Ravens offense on par with Kansas City, Cincinnati, Buffalo and the Chargers.

Jackson not only has the contract, but he also has the teammates and the offensive play-caller he seemed to lack prior. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is considered a significant improvement over Greg Roman's run-centric play-calling expertise. And with the addition of veteran receivers Odell Beckham and Nelson Agholor (both Super Bowl winners) and rookie Zay Flowers (the 3rd wide receiver the Ravens have taken in the 1st round over the last 5 drafts), Jackson has ample skill and support to showcase what has to be an upgraded passing game.

It can be the Ravens' new "revolution" and it has to carry them to playoff success. And it's up to Lamar Jackson to lead the charge.