Food delivery robots arrive at Towson University in Baltimore County

Autonomous food delivery robots have arrived at Towson University, according to an announcement from the university.

The fleet of five robots, manufactured by Starship Technologies, will deliver food from six campus eateries, the Union Food Market's Bento Sushi, Dunkin', Jack's Burrito, the Halal Shack, Roar Pizza Co., and The Den at Paws.

TU student, staff, and faculty, can order through the Grubhub app, and pick up their items at one of the drop-off locations on campus. The service works in conjunction with the student meal plan, the university said.

How do the robots transport the food?

When being transported, the food is contained inside insulated compartments to prevent spills and ensure food and drinks remain at the desired temperature.

The university said the robots are designed to "act like pedestrians," using radar, sensors, and GPS technology to travel on campus sidewalks, detect obstacles, and navigate crosswalks.

Alarms, cameras, and tracking devices protect the robots from theft and alert staff when support is needed.

Where else are delivery robots being used?

Food delivery robots are in place at approximately 55 colleges and universities nationwide, including the University of Notre Dame, University of Kentucky, Fairfield University, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and Southern Methodist University, Towson said.

The University of Minnesota adopted Starship's food delivery robots in October 2024. Vice President for University Services Alice Roberts-Davis told CBS News that the service helped improve students and faculty get food in locations with less accessibility.

In February 2025, CBS New York reported that Uber Eats introduced delivery robots in Jersey City, New Jersey. The robots can travel about 5 mph and have sensors to avoid collisions with pedestrians and vehicles.

How to use the robot delivery service at Towson

To use the robot delivery service, users should open the Grubhub app, select the location for their delivery to be sent, and then select from a range of food and drink items.

Users can watch as the robot travels to them via an interactive map.

When the robot arrives, users receive an alert and can meet the robot and unlock it through the app.

"This new fleet of robots roaming our campus embraces technology and will enhance the student experience by providing reliable and contactless meal delivery, giving them more time to focus on campus life," Vernon Hurte, senior vice president for student affairs and university life said.