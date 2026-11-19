To make sure everyone can have Thanksgiving dinner on their table, food banks and pantries statewide have been working to keep their shelves stocked.

In Howard County, agencies and organizations have been preparing for this since as early as the summer. That said, they feel ready to take on the holiday demand -- even on top of the already increased need they have been dealing with.

Still, they say they will take any help they can get.

Holiday preparations

From the moment it opened its doors, the Howard County Food Bank had shoppers lining its aisles on Thursday.

It is run by the Community Action Council of Howard County, or CAC. Tracy Broccolino is the organization's president, and she said the need hasn't slowed down in over a year.

"It has not waned since the federal shutdown last year. We would've expected that, but the numbers we're seeing now are similar to what we saw during the federal shutdown last year," Broccolino said.

To keep things stocked, CAC buys its own food. It also relies on donations from community partners.

Broccolino said her team accounts for as much as they can. "We start Thanksgiving in July. We start planning based on what we saw the year before, but also increase knowing year-over-year. The need has continued to increase," she said.

The Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services (DCRS) also runs several food pantries in the county.

DCRS also runs yearly food distribution events around the holidays. The one for Thanksgiving will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

These are the distribution sites for that event:

North Laurel Community Center

Deep Run Elementary School

Wilde Lake High School

Jackie Scott is the director at DCRS. She said people have been asking about their Thanksgiving food distribution event since before Halloween, and there has been a 30% increase in demand for her agency's food pantries.

Planning for the holidays, like for CAC, started months ago.

"We've budgeted and our partners have stepped up, donated, so we think we're ready," Scott said.

Lending a hand

If you want to help CAC or DCRS, both say they are always taking on volunteers and donations for the services they provide.

You can find out more on their websites: