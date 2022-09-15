Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Florida man dies in motorcycle crash after fleeing Ocean City officers, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man from Florida died in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Ocean City after fleeing from police, officials said. 

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of 67th Street, but the driver allegedly fled from the officers. Police said the officers did not pursue him, but announced a description of the motorcyclists to other officers. 

Police then responded at 5:15 p.m. to a motorcycle crash in the area of 100th Street and northbound Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Ramirez of Deltona, FL., was flown to an area hospital, where he died. 

The crash is under investigation. No other injuries were reported. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 9:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.