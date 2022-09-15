Florida man dies in motorcycle crash after fleeing Ocean City officers, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man from Florida died in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Ocean City after fleeing from police, officials said.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of 67th Street, but the driver allegedly fled from the officers. Police said the officers did not pursue him, but announced a description of the motorcyclists to other officers.

Police then responded at 5:15 p.m. to a motorcycle crash in the area of 100th Street and northbound Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Ramirez of Deltona, FL., was flown to an area hospital, where he died.

The crash is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.