Florida man dies in motorcycle crash after fleeing Ocean City officers, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man from Florida died in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Ocean City after fleeing from police, officials said.
Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of 67th Street, but the driver allegedly fled from the officers. Police said the officers did not pursue him, but announced a description of the motorcyclists to other officers.
Police then responded at 5:15 p.m. to a motorcycle crash in the area of 100th Street and northbound Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Ramirez of Deltona, FL., was flown to an area hospital, where he died.
The crash is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.
