Flood protection for Baltimore's tunnels proposed. Here's what's needed from Congress.

BALTIMORE -- To make Baltimore's tunnels safer from floods, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking Congress to help foot the bill. The price for its plan is more than $77 million.

USACE is proposing to construct around 9,500 feet of floodwalls along the Fort McHenry Tunnel and Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.

Depending on when or if Congress approves these funds, construction could begin as early as 2027. It could take three to four years to complete.

Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Army Chief of Engineers and USACE Commanding General, signed a Chief's Report formally recommending that Congress approve the funds in a chief's report dated Aug. 5.

The floodwalls would be installed at the southern entrances of the tunnels, as well as, onto associated ventilation buildings. The floodwalls would be tied to higher ground.

Studying the flood risk

This plan is the result of a years-long study that looked at coastal storm risk in the area.

The study suggests the flood risk can't be ignored for the tunnels, given potential climate and sea level changes.

The need for flood protection

Joe Bieberich, a civil works project manager with USACE Baltimore District, said there aren't currently floodwalls like this in the tunnels.

"For the projected once in every 100-year type of coastal storm -- whether it be a hurricane, tropical storm, nor'easter -- that's what we're looking to protect the walls against," Bieberich said. "The current walls that you see there are not designed to hold up to that type of flood inundation."

After the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March, causing a major disruption to the supply chain and forcing some reroutes through the tunnels, Bieberich said these reinforcements are even more necessary.

"It's about maintaining access to jobs, maintaining access to emergency services, and then maintaining that commercial transportation route," Bieberich said.

Congress is needed

There's enough funding to complete a design agreement between USACE and the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). However, Congress is needed to do any more work, like completing a functional design.

"It makes sense"

Walman Ellison, who works at the Port of Baltimore and uses the tunnels often, said floodwalls would be beneficial.

"It makes sense. People could lose their lives being in them tunnels," Ellison said. "[If it floods], I mean, that's a major catastrophe."