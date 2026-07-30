Cases of Maryland flesh-eating bacteria raise concerns about swimming in Chesapeake Bay

Maryland health officials are warning swimmers about the presence of flesh-eating bacteria in the Chesapeake Bay.

There have been 29 confirmed cases of Vibrio vulnificus — a flesh-eating bacteria — so far this year in Maryland waters, along with nearly 100 probable cases, according to Dr. Clifford Mitchell, the Director of the Environmental Health Bureau in the Maryland Department of Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the bacteria thrive in warmer temperatures and can infect people through an open wound or by consuming contaminated shellfish, such as oysters or clams.

"So the bacteria is called Vibrio vulnificus. It is a gram-negative rod bacterium that naturally lives in marine environments and ecosystems," said Dr. Cassandra Black, an infectious disease doctor with Carroll Hospital.

Doctors say the number of cases in Maryland is on par with last year but has increased compared to several years ago.

"Typically, we do see some up and down from year to year," Dr. Mitchell said. "There are a lot of factors that go into that. How warm it is, how warm the bay waters get, how much people are recreating in the ocean, or the bay, and a number of other factors, as well."

The Maryland Department of Health recommends people cover any open wounds with waterproof bandages before getting in the water, and if you suspect you might have Vibrio, to seek medical attention immediately.

But they say, don't let it ruin your summer. The odds of contracting the bacteria are low.

"We want people to get out and enjoy the, you know, the beaches of Maryland and the shellfish and the other produce of Maryland," Dr. Mitchell said. "We just want them to do so in a safe fashion, and with full knowledge of the risks that may be present when they're doing that."

What are the common symptoms of a Vibrio infection?

The CDC says common symptoms of a Vibrio infection include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, redness, pain, warmth, discoloration, or discharge.

The CDC says Vibrio vulnificus can cause severe and potentially life-threatening infections if not treated. If untreated, it can lead to amputation or even death.

How to prevent exposure to a Vibrio infection

Dr. Black says there are some things you can do to prevent exposure.

"If you are exposed to water, to an opened wound, then it should be cleansed immediately with saline, sterile saline, or fresh water, and even some mild soap and water," Dr. Black said. "And then for the food-borne part of it, would avoid eating raw oysters if you're able to, or making sure that the shellfish is well cooked."