Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Maryland: Here are some tips to avoid infection

With summer in full swing, people are flocking to beaches for some fun in the sun and temperature relief. But the Chesapeake Bay Foundation is warning residents in Maryland and Virginia about a rare "flesh-eating" bacteria called vibrio vulnificus.

The bacteria is known to live in brackish or salty water and confirmed cases have been on the rise. People who become infected can develop painful skin rashes with open wounds or become sick from eating seafood that hasn't been cooked the right way.

"Vibrio can be very serious if left untreated - I was lucky to get proper medical care in time," said Shawn Rverett. He cut his leg on an oyster cage years ago and developed vibrio vulnificus. "If you get a cut while you're in the water, be sure to keep a close eye on it and see a doctor if needed," Rverett told the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

A trip to the Emergency Room saved Everett's leg, but he is still hesitant to get back into the water. "It's concerning to see cases becoming more common as water temperatures continue to rise."

Why is vibrio on the rise?

While other factors contribute to vibrio, warm water is where the bacteria thrives.

"Climate change and warming waters are significant drivers of increased cases of Vibrio," said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Maryland staff scientist Gussie Maguire. "It's not new to the region, but we have been seeing increases in recent years."

Maguire added that the strain "also thrives in lower oxygen conditions – another byproduct of warming water that might contain excess nutrient runoff."

The foundation notes that August is the perfect time to be on the lookout in the Chesapeake Bay because summer temperatures heat up the water.

Reducing pollution can help stop the spread of vibrio

According to Mike Gerel, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Science Manager, "vibrio feed on microscopic animals that rely on algae that can result from nutrient pollution – so the more algal blooms that develop, the greater the risk."

Streamside buffers, filter pollution, and shade can keep water cooler as it flows to larger bodies of water.

How can vibrio be avoided?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates there about 80,000 cases of Vibrio each year. Of those, around 52,000 come from eating contaminated food.

"Statistically speaking, driving to the beach is riskier than spending time in the water," said staff scientist Maguire.

However, people should still take precautions when heading into open water, such as avoiding swimming with open wounds. In addition, people should always shower after swimming in natural waters. Experts recommend that people swimming in natural water avoid swimming until 48 hours after rainfall.

When eating shellfish and oysters, people should also ensure that the products have been cooked and prepared properly to reduce the chances of infection.

"Enjoy the Bay, enjoy your local waterways, and enjoy your oysters this summer," Maguire said. "But be smart."

The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science has a risk map that highlights specific areas.