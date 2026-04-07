Five sets of twins being cared for at once in Baltimore NICU

Staff at Sinai Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit say they are seeing double as they care for five sets of twins at once.

While twins are common in the NICU, doctors said it's the first time they can recall having this many at the same time. The hospital in Baltimore is a Level 3 NICU. It's one of three nurseries in Maryland to provide the highest level of care to premature infants, according to staff.

There are 21 beds total, so the twins have been taking up nearly half the beds. There are seven boys and three girls with one brother-sister pair. Staff said they range in age from 12 days to 13 weeks old.

Five sets of twins are being cared for at once at a Baltimore NICU. Sinai Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Babies could stay in the NICU for a day or two or up to several months. The first set of twins is expected to leave early this week.

A hospital spokesperson said twins are more likely to be born prematurely than single babies. More than half of all twin pregnancies result in preterm births, according to a news release.