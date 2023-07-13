Five injured in shooting at Silver Spring restaurant

BALTIMORE -- Five people were injured in a shooting overnight in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to the rear of the Sole D'italia restaurant on Layhill Road for reports of multiple shots fired.

There, they found three men and two women injured, one of whom had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Three victims were injured, but not seriously, after being shot, and a fifth victim had a minor injury from the incident, police said.

Officers provided medical assistance to the victims along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue police said.

Investigators believe there was an argument inside of the restaurant that spilled into the parking lot, where shots were fired. Investigators are working to determine who was involved in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-tips (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) in connection with this shooting. Callers can remain anonymous.