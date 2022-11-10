Five adults, three children displaced after three-alarm fire involving at least seven homes in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Firefighters are working to contain a three-alarm fire involving at least seven homes in South Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Investigators say the fire involves a combination of vacant and occupied homes, displacing five adults and three children.

We are currently in the 2200 blk of Cedley St battling a 3-alarm fire involving at least 7 homes (a combination of vacant & occupied homes). PIO on the scene and Media staging is at Cedley and Kent Streets. pic.twitter.com/xf8o40emvh — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) November 10, 2022

No other information was provided.

