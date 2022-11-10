Five adults, three children displaced after three-alarm fire involving at least seven homes in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Firefighters are working to contain a three-alarm fire involving at least seven homes in South Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.
Investigators say the fire involves a combination of vacant and occupied homes, displacing five adults and three children.
No other information was provided.
