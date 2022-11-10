Watch CBS News
Five adults, three children displaced after three-alarm fire involving at least seven homes in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Firefighters are working to contain a three-alarm fire involving at least seven homes in South Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Investigators say the fire involves a combination of vacant and occupied homes, displacing five adults and three children.

No other information was provided.

Check back to WJZ.com for updates on this developing story.



First published on November 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

