Alert Days for Maryland strong storms late Friday and Saturday

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Maryland on Friday. More widespread strong to severe storms are likely late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

Partly sunny and much warmer temperatures are greeting us on this Friday morning. Overnight lows only dipped into the lower to middle 60s early this morning. Temperatures will continue to warm well into the 70s by lunchtime and into the middle 80s this afternoon. The air will turn slightly more humid into the evening hours, but won't be nearly as bad as summer humidity levels.

A cluster of strong to isolated severe thunderstorms will develop early to mid afternoon across north-central Virginia. This cluster of storms will push northeast toward the Baltimore metro area between 4 pm and 10 pm. For Baltimore City, the best chance for storms would be around 6 pm. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms will impact the evening commute and O's fans traveling into the City for the Orioles game. Any storm could have heavy downpours, strong and gusty winds, small hail, and lightning.

The strongest storms should quickly weaken after the sun sets at 8 pm. There is the possibility of a rain delay at the start of the O's game tonight. Storms will be moving fast enough that the game should not get postponed. 6:35 pm is the first pitch at Camden Yards against the Royals.

Leftover scattered showers and patchy fog are possible during the overnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Saturday will start off with low clouds and a few sprinkles and scattered showers. Clouds should break for partly sunny weather by midday into the afternoon hours. This will allow temperatures to surge into the middle to upper 80s. Humidity levels will gradually climb during the afternoon, but then quickly spike as several clusters of storms cross the area into the evening hours. The chance for severe weather is higher Saturday with several of the storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail, intense lightning, and heavy downpours.

The most active window for storms Saturday appears 3 pm until 11 pm. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday afternoon and evening for the severe storm potential. Saturday evening's O's game may be tougher to play since there could be a few rounds of storms. Stay tuned to WJZ for any game updates.

Sunday through Tuesday look unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms. While a flare up of showers and storms could happen at just about anytime during this time, the most numerous storms should take place late morning through the early evening hours. Some of the strongest storms will contain hail and lightning. With more cloud cover and numerous showers and storms, temperatures won't be as warm with highs in the 70s.

By the time all is said and done, final rainfall totals around 2" can be expected in many areas. Some neighborhoods that get repetitive storms will get more while others may get less. These storms will be beneficial to the drought situation and also help flush out the extreme levels of pollen.

Wednesday we should see a brief break with drier weather. Partly sunny weather with highs in the upper 70s.

A fast-moving storm system will bring a few scattered showers on Thursday. This storm system won't be anything like the one we deal with this weekend. The showers will be progressive and we will dry out by next Friday.

Tempertures will be seasonably cool mid to late next week with highs in the lower 70s.