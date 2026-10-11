First Alert Sunday brings steady rain and slight risk of severe storms

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain and a low risk of severe storms impacting Maryland as remnants of Hurricane Isaias pass over our area.

Remnants of Isaias bringing gloomy weather to Maryland

Expect periods of rain, heavy at times, along with a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms early evening. Steady rain is expected for late afternoon before a few breaks in the rain could bring some drier weather. Unfortunately, many outdoor events and activities are being impacted today due to the persistent rain and later storm threat.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely across the area. Some areas could end up with more than 3 inches of rain between Sunday and Monday mornings. Since the rain from Isaias will fall over an extended period of time, widespread flooding is not expected. Though, some minor flooding is still possible in the typical spots.

In addition to steady rain, a few embedded severe storms are possible during the later afternoon and evening hours. If a storm becomes severe, the risk of gusty winds and a spin-up tornado will increase. The risk of severe weather will increase if we see any peeks of sunshine on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday evening's high tide will also be running higher than normal. A 3.4' tide is forecast at the tidal gauge near Annapolis' city dock. Minor to moderate tidal flooding is expected in the typical trouble spots Sunday evening.

Monday begins with rain, some of which could be heavy during the morning commute. Drier weather arrives heading into Monday afternoon.

Pleasant weather returns to Baltimore mid-week

Beyond the wet start to the week, Tuesday turns briefly warmer with highs near 80° and sunshine.

A front will arrive late Tuesday into Tuesday night with a chance of spotty rain. Another taste of classic cool and crisp fall weather blows back in By Wednesday or Thursday. A stronger push of chilly weather is expected next weekend. The first frost of the season across the Baltimore region could be possible by the end of next weekend.