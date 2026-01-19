Firetruck crash on icy road injures 4 Baltimore firefighters

Four Baltimore firefighters were injured when a firetruck crashed on an icy road late Sunday night, according to department officials.

The firefighters were taken to a hospital as a precaution and later discharged, officials told WJZ.

Officials said the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. as the crew was responding to a single-box alarm.

At Chesapeake Avenue and Maude Avenue, the firetruck slid on an icy patch of road and hit a parked box truck, officials said.

Four firefighters were evaluated for minor injuries and taken to local hospitals, according to officials. As of Monday afternoon, the firefighters had been discharged.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Icy road conditions

The crash happened as parts of Maryland were experiencing icy road conditions and dangerously cold temperatures following light snowfall over the weekend. The freezing temperatures and wet roads caused icy spots around the region.

The firetruck incident was not the only crash that was reported Sunday due to icy roads.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 83 on Sunday evening in Baltimore, Fire officials said.

At least 20 cars were involved in the crash, and one person was taken to a hospital, according to officials.

A driver told WJZ that she was trying to merge onto I-83 South when she started to slide and spin out. She reported that she was struck by three or four other sliding cars.

Freezing cold temperatures are expected to stick around Maryland through Tuesday before a short-lived warm-up begins on Wednesday, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.