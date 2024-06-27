Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to smoke showing from roof of Mondawmin Mall

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Firefighters are responding to a fire Thursday afternoon at Mondawmin Mall in Baltimore.

Crews, around 4 p.m., encountered smoke showing from the roof of the two-story shopping mall.

About 12 solar panels were involved in the fire, firefighters said. 

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

"We are working diligently to control and extinguish the fire and to ensure the safety of everyone involved," a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson said. 

