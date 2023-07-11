Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The fire is chewing away at an abandoned building in the 100 block of South Calverton Street, fire officials said.

It started before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

No civilians or firefighters have been injured by the fire, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

@BaltimoreFire 2nd alarm fire

100 blk S. Calverton St.

Units found an abandoned building with fire showing. No civilian or firefighter injuries to report at this time.

Box 14-70 pic.twitter.com/CHlqyB8nmm — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) July 11, 2023

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.