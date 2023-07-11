Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Southwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The fire is chewing away at an abandoned building in the 100 block of South Calverton Street, fire officials said.

It started before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

No civilians or firefighters have been injured by the fire, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 5:21 PM

